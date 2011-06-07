Killed by 9V BatteriesFormed 2002. Disbanded 2014
Killed by 9V Batteries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/962ba355-581c-4edc-b328-e974d9c0f727
Killed by 9V Batteries Biography (Wikipedia)
Killed by 9V Batteries is an Austrian indie rock rock band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Killed by 9V Batteries Tracks
Sort by
Worst Of Total Anarchy
Killed by 9V Batteries
Worst Of Total Anarchy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worst Of Total Anarchy
Last played on
Killed by 9V Batteries Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist