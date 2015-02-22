Timothy John Pearson Renwick (born 7 August 1949 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England) is an English guitarist. He is best known for his association with Al Stewart in his early career and for his long-standing role as lead guitarist for The Sutherland Brothers and Quiver. He also performed with Pink Floyd on their 1987 and 1994 tours, as well as accompanying the band at their Live 8 performance.