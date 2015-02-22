Tim RenwickBorn 7 August 1949
Tim Renwick
1949-08-07
Tim Renwick Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy John Pearson Renwick (born 7 August 1949 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England) is an English guitarist. He is best known for his association with Al Stewart in his early career and for his long-standing role as lead guitarist for The Sutherland Brothers and Quiver. He also performed with Pink Floyd on their 1987 and 1994 tours, as well as accompanying the band at their Live 8 performance.
Tim Renwick Tracks
Blue Monday
Tim Renwick
Blue Monday
Blue Monday
Last played on
Have Horns Will Travel
Tim Renwick
Have Horns Will Travel
Have Horns Will Travel
Last played on
Zhongguo
Tim Renwick
Zhongguo
Zhongguo
Last played on
