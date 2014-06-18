We Are the In CrowdFormed 2009
We Are the In Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4ws.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/962ae8bb-9e0d-45c0-bfc1-542f3c019e3c
We Are the In Crowd Biography
We Are the In Crowd is an American rock band from Poughkeepsie, New York, formed in 2009. The band consists of Taylor Jardine, Jordan Eckes, Mike Ferri, Rob Chianelli, and Cameron Hurley. They released their debut EP, Guaranteed To Disagree, on June 8, 2010, and followed it up with their first full-length album, Best Intentions in 2011. Their second full-length album, Weird Kids, was released on February 18, 2014. The band announced a hiatus in February 2016.
We Are the In Crowd Tracks
Rumor Mill
We Are the In Crowd
Rumor Mill
Rumor Mill
Exits And Entrances
We Are the In Crowd
Exits And Entrances
Exits And Entrances
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T07:20:31
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T07:20:31
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
