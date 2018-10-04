Leon ElseUK singer songwriter
Leon Else
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/962a9548-a95b-4776-9e84-0fdd58cb5d24
Leon Else Tracks
Sort by
My Kind Of Love
Leon Else
My Kind Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Kind Of Love
Last played on
What I Won't Do
Leon Else
What I Won't Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Won't Do
Last played on
Black Car
Leon Else
Black Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Car
Last played on
River Full Of Liquor
Leon Else
River Full Of Liquor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qfx6.jpglink
River Full Of Liquor
Last played on
Shiver
Leon Else
Shiver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shiver
Last played on
Refund
Leon Else
Refund
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refund
Last played on
Billie Jean (Michael Jackson Maida Vale Special)
Leon Else
Billie Jean (Michael Jackson Maida Vale Special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Messed Up
Leon Else
Messed Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Messed Up
Last played on
Cheap Hotel
Leon Else
Cheap Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheap Hotel
Last played on
Billie Jean (Michael Jackson Maida Vale Special) (Radio 1Xtra Session, 12 June 2014)
Leon Else
Billie Jean (Michael Jackson Maida Vale Special) (Radio 1Xtra Session, 12 June 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/a5q6v2
Glasgow
2014-05-25T07:53:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01y6gqq.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Leon Else Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Years & Years - If You're Over Me
-
Olly Murs: “Sir Tom Jones inspired me”
-
Your Song: Olly Alexander reveals his favourite track
-
Years & Years
-
Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille
-
Olly Murs chats to Dermot about travelling and working on The Voice
-
What does tennis have to do with the new Olly Murs single?
-
Eight of the boys perform with Olly Murs
-
Olly Murs' hair: "Honestly, I wish I could tell you I did it myself but I really don't."
-
'Sinitta looks amazing' Olly Murs answers your questions #MursOnGrimmy
Back to artist