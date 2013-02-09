Joe MelsonBorn May 1953
Joe Melson
1953-05
Joe Melson Biography
Joe Melson (born May 1935) is an American singer and a BMI Award-winning songwriter.
Joe Melson Tracks
Dance
Joe Melson
Dance
Dance
Shook Up
Joe Melson
Shook Up
Shook Up
