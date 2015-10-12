Casiokids are a Norwegian synthpop ensemble from Bergen, and Stavanger formed in 2005. The band consists of Ketil Kinden Endresen, Fredrik Øgreid Vogsborg, Omar Johnsen and Kjetil Bjøreid Aabø. Associated musicians are Joachim Amundsen Trana, Eirik Utne, Einar Olsson, Geir Svensson and Snorre Sturla Lyngstad. They are signed with Universal Records in Norway, Polyvinyl Records in North America, Flake Records in Japan, Pop Frenzy in Australia and Moshi Moshi Records for the rest of the world.

After releasing the single "Grønt lys i alle ledd / Togens hule" in the United Kingdom, the band was described by NME as "the best thing to come out of Norway since black metal." The band has been compared to fellow Norwegian artists The Whitest Boy Alive, Röyksopp, and Annie. They have released an album named Topp Stemning På Lokal Bar that includes the song "Fot i hose", which was included in the comedy series Friday Night Dinner (as transitional music) and on the soundtrack for the football video game FIFA 10, and listed by the NME as the fourth best new song of the week. They are currently managed by Christopher Wareing.