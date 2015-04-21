The Original SinsFormed 1987. Disbanded 1998
The Original Sins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/961d6d9f-2c06-45a8-a57d-b27140ebad3d
The Original Sins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Original Sins were a garage rock band that formed in 1987 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The group were known for combining the musical stylings of punk rock, psychedelic rock, and even pop music with their songs. The band released a total of nine full-length studio albums across their entire career before they band broke up in early 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Original Sins Tracks
Sort by
Fire Inside
Koo
Fire Inside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Inside
Last played on
Thats Why
The Original Sins
Thats Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats Why
Last played on
Move VIP
The Original Sins
Move VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move VIP
Last played on
Move
The Original Sins
Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move
Last played on
Get A Life
The Original Sins
Get A Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get A Life
Last played on
The Original Sins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist