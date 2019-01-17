Lucy were an English punk band featuring Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

The first line-up of this band in 1976 featured lead vocalist Paul Mewse, guitarist Phil Collen, bassist Peter Ferris and drummer Len Foster. This line-up recorded a demo tape at De Lane Lea studios but no singles, the highlight being an appearance at the Marquee Club in Wardour Street supporting Nutz from Liverpool.

The second line-up of this band introduced Pete Webb on bass and recorded and released two singles as shown below.

After Lucy, Phil Collen went on to the band Tush.

Phil Collen and Pete Webb later played together in the band Dumb Blondes.

Reportedly, Pete Webb later rehearsed with Girl briefly, between the time of Mark Megary and Simon Laffy, but never recorded or played live with them.