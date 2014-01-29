The DarcysFormed 2007
2007
The Darcys are a Canadian two-piece art rock band from Toronto, Ontario.
Currently independent, the duo was previously signed to a four-album deal with the record label Arts & Crafts. The third of those, 2013's Warring, was nominated for a Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year, and was a longlist nominee for the 2014 Polaris Music Prize.
