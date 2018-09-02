Johnny CleggBorn 7 June 1953
Johnny Clegg
Johnny Clegg Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Clegg OBE (born 7 June 1953) is a British-born South African musician and anthropologist who has recorded and performed with his bands Juluka and Savuka, and more recently as a solo act, occasionally reuniting with his earlier band partners. Sometimes called Le Zoulou Blanc ("The White Zulu"), he is an important figure in South African popular music history, with songs that mix Zulu with English lyrics and African with various Western music styles.
