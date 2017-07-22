Golden BoysFormed 1958
Golden Boys is a Brazilian band formed in 1958, originally a doo-wop band, having influences also of rock and roll and iê-iê-iê. They are composed of brothers Roberto, Ronaldo, and Renato Corrêa José Maria (members of Trio Esperança) and a cousin, Valdir Anunciação. Their first hit was "Meu Romance com Laura", followed in the next decades by "Michelle", "Se Eu Fosse Você", "Andança", "Mágoa", "Pensando Nela", and "O Cabeção". In 1971, Renato became a producer and left the group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
