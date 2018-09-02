Molly DrakeBorn 5 November 1916. Died 4 June 1993
Molly Drake
1916-11-05
Molly Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Drake (born Mary Lloyd, 5 November 1915 – 4 June 1993) was an English poet and musician, best known as the mother of the musician Nick Drake. Molly Drake never released any official publications of her poetry or compositions in her lifetime, but she had a profound impact on the musical style of her son. As Nick Drake's music gained a larger following after his death, Molly Drake's recordings have been released, which uncover the musical similarities between her and her son.
