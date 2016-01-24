Count Basie Octet
Count Basie Octet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/960e9f20-61bc-4b33-a142-481a64566f64
Count Basie Octet Tracks
Sort by
Skol Sister
Count Basie Octet
Skol Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skol Sister
Last played on
Goof Proof
Count Basie Octet
Goof Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
Goof Proof
Last played on
Lottie
Count Basie
Lottie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Lottie
Last played on
Count Basie Octet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist