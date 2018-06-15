James GuthrieBorn 14 November 1953
James K.A. Guthrie (born 14 November 1953 in Edmonton, Middlesex) is an English recording engineer and record producer best known for his work with the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, serving as a producer and engineer for the band since 1978. He is the owner and operator of das boot recording in Lake Tahoe, California.
