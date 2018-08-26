Snoop LionSnoop Dogg reggae side-project. Born 20 October 1971
Snoop Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. (born October 20, 1971), known professionally as Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, television personality, entrepreneur, and actor. His music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre and featured on Dre's solo debut, "Deep Cover", and then on Dre's solo debut album, The Chronic. He has since sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.
Snoop's debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre, was released in 1993 by Death Row Records. Bolstered by excitement driven by Snoop's featuring on The Chronic, the album debuted at number one on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Selling almost a million copies in the first week of its release, Doggystyle became certified quadruple platinum in 1994 and spawned several hit singles, including "What's My Name?" and "Gin & Juice". In 1994 Snoop released a soundtrack on Death Row Records for the short film Murder Was the Case, starring himself. His second album, Tha Doggfather (1996), also debuted at number one on both charts, with "Snoop's Upside Ya Head" as the lead single. The album was certified double platinum in 1997.
Snoop Lion Tracks
La La La (feat. Major Lazer)
Youth Dem Turn Up (Steve Aoki x Garmiani Remix) (feat. Snoop Lion)
Here Comes The King (feat. Angela Hunte)
Youth Dem Turn Up (Garmiani remix) (feat. Snoop Lion)
Tired of Running
No Guns Allowed (feat. Drake & Cori B)
Torn Apart
Lighters Up (feat. Mavado & Popcaan)
Redlight
Fruit Juice
So Long
Fruit juice feat. Mr. Vegas
Remedy (Feat Busta Rhymes)
La La La
No Guns Allowed (Feat Drake)
No Guns Allowed
Here Comes The King
