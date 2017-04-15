CasanovaHair rock band from Germany. Formed 1991
Casanova
1991
Casanova Biography (Wikipedia)
Casanova was a German rock band formed by former members of the bands Mad Max, Bonfire, Warlock and the Rainbirds. The band included singer Michael Voss and Michael Eurich, of Warlock (band), and recorded the songs of Russ Ballard.
Casanova Tracks
Don't Run (Remix)
Casanova
Don't Run (Remix)
Don't Run (Remix)
Don't Run
Casanova
Don't Run
Don't Run
Shower You In Love
Casanova
Shower You In Love
Judy
Casanova
Judy
Judy
Shoot The Moon
Casanova
Shoot The Moon
