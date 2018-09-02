Harlan HowardBorn 8 September 1927. Died 3 March 2002
Harlan Howard
1927-09-08
Harlan Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Harlan Perry Howard (September 8, 1927 – March 3, 2002) was an American songwriter, principally in country music. In a career spanning six decades, Howard wrote a large number of popular and enduring songs, recorded by a variety of different artists. Howard was married to country singer Jan Howard.
Harlan Howard Tracks
Sunday Morning Christian
Sunday Morning Christian
Busted
Busted
