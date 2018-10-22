Void was an American hardcore punk band formed in Columbia, Maryland, in 1980. The group was a pioneering force in the thriving D.C. Hardcore scene in Washington D. C. during the early 1980s, successfully combining elements of punk with heavy metal in a style that was accepted by the scene's otherwise exclusive community. Void's punk-metal fusion sound was marked by guitarist Bubba Dupree's innovative guitar work and the "unhinged" vocals of John Weiffenbach, which resonated in the band's chaotic but popular live performances. Like many of their contemporaries, Void had a short-lived recording career—limited to the spilt-album, Faith/Void Split, with the Faith on Dischord Records—however, they have enjoyed an enduring cult following among hardcore aficionados.