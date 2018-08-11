Gordon GoodwinBorn 1954
Gordon Goodwin
1954
Gordon Goodwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon L. Goodwin (born 1954) is an American pianist, saxophonist, composer, arranger, and conductor. He is the leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band. He has won Grammy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards and has received over twenty Grammy nominations for his compositions and arrangements.
Gordon Goodwin Tracks
Deep Blue Sea (1999) - Shark Side
Marco Beltrami
Deep Blue Sea (1999) - Shark Side
Samba Del Gringo
Gordon Goodwin
Samba Del Gringo
East Coast Envy
Gordon Goodwin
East Coast Envy
Senor Mouse
Gordon Goodwin
Senor Mouse
Thad Said No
Gordon Goodwin
Thad Said No
Armageddon (1998): Death of Mir
Trevor Rabin
Armageddon (1998): Death of Mir
Yesterdays
Gordon Goodwin
Yesterdays
Rhapsody In Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody In Blue
Whodunnit?
Gordon Goodwin
Whodunnit?
Bad Hare Day (Hunting Wabbits 2)
Gordon Goodwin
Gordon Goodwin
Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes
What Sammy Said
Gordon Goodwin
What Sammy Said
Watermelon Man
Gordon Goodwin
Watermelon Man
Hunting Wabbits
Gordon Goodwin
Hunting Wabbits
Does This Chart Make You Phat?
Gordon Goodwin
Does This Chart Make You Phat?
Why Can't We Have Nice Things
Gordon Goodwin
Why Can't We Have Nice Things
On Green Dolphin Street
Gordon Goodwin
On Green Dolphin Street
Everlasting
Gordon Goodwin
Everlasting
Its Not Polite To Point
Gordon Goodwin
Its Not Polite To Point
Bach 2 Part Invention in D Minor
Gordon Goodwin
Bach 2 Part Invention in D Minor
Gordon Goodwin
Race To The Bridge
Rhapsody in Blue
Gordon Goodwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Count Bubba
Gordon Goodwin
Count Bubba
That's How We Roll
Gordon Goodwin
That's How We Roll
The Little Clam
Gordon Goodwin
The Little Clam
It Was A Very Good Year
Gordon Goodwin
It Was A Very Good Year
