Rosario BourdonBorn 6 March 1885. Died 24 April 1961
Rosario Bourdon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1885-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/960803a5-b807-43ec-abb6-7fd45ede6848
Rosario Bourdon Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Charles Rosario Bourdon (March 6, 1885 – April 24, 1961) was a French Canadian cellist, violinist, conductor, arranger and composer. He was a child prodigy skilled with many musical instruments. Bourdon worked much of his life for the Victor Talking Machine Company where he exerted considerable influence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosario Bourdon Tracks
Sort by
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
Rosario Bourdon
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527
Last played on
La Boheme - Vecchia Zimarra
Unknown
La Boheme - Vecchia Zimarra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - Vecchia Zimarra
Last played on
Back to artist