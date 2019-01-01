Kurata MasayoBorn 21 May 1969
Kurata Masayo
1969-05-21
Masayo Kurata (倉田雅世 Kurata Masayo, born May 21, 1969 in Yokkaichi, Mie) is a Japanese voice actress. Some of her major roles are Koyomi from Girls Bravo, Shinobu Maehara in Love Hina, Tomoe Kashiwaba in Rozen Maiden, Karinka from Steel Angel Kurumi, and Subaru Mikage in Comic Party. In video games she voices Kurara in Purikura Daisakusen, Ai Senou in Hourglass of Summer, Chizuru Sakaki in the Rumbling Hearts / Muv-Luv visual novels, and Souffle Rossetti in Star Ocean: Till the End of Time.
