Raykeea Raeen-Roes Wilson (born July 10, 1994) known professionally as Angel Haze, is an American rapper and singer. In 2012, Wilson released the EP Reservation and later signed a record deal with Universal Republic Records before moving to Republic Records. On December 31, 2013, Wilson released the debut album Dirty Gold, which featured the singles "Echelon (It's My Way)" and "Battle Cry". Wilson has released a number of mixtapes, including Reservation, which was ranked the sixth-best mixtape of 2012 by Mike Diver of the BBC. Their most recent mixtape is Back to the Woods (2015).