Angel Haze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6hb.jpg
1991-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96003ca6-5c03-4771-8b94-dbdc74949125
Angel Haze Biography (Wikipedia)
Raykeea Raeen-Roes Wilson (born July 10, 1994) known professionally as Angel Haze, is an American rapper and singer. In 2012, Wilson released the EP Reservation and later signed a record deal with Universal Republic Records before moving to Republic Records. On December 31, 2013, Wilson released the debut album Dirty Gold, which featured the singles "Echelon (It's My Way)" and "Battle Cry". Wilson has released a number of mixtapes, including Reservation, which was ranked the sixth-best mixtape of 2012 by Mike Diver of the BBC. Their most recent mixtape is Back to the Woods (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angel Haze Performances & Interviews
- Angel Haze - Fire In The Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j8cyn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j8cyn.jpg2013-10-13T18:39:00.000ZAngel Haze drops a short Fire In The Booth for Charlie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jps8z
Angel Haze - Fire In The Booth
- Angel Haze chats with Philhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hckdq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hckdq.jpg2013-09-24T10:58:00.000ZAngel Haze drops in on Phil to chat about her new release.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hckf7
Angel Haze chats with Phil
- Angel Haze chats with Acehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grc5z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grc5z.jpg2013-09-15T07:52:00.000ZAce interviews rising rapper Angel Haze and they chat about what freaks them out!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01grc6z
Angel Haze chats with Ace
- Angel Haze talks to Twin Bhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019fsc1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019fsc1.jpg2013-05-23T11:42:00.000ZAngel Haze chats to Twin B about her early musical influences, what her tattoos say, and how she wishes she'd never beefed with Azealia Banks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019fxbw
Angel Haze talks to Twin B
- Angel Haze talks to MistaJamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127l9x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127l9x.jpg2012-12-10T00:00:00.000ZAngel Haze chats with MistaJam about her music and her background.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0127lb2
Angel Haze talks to MistaJam
Angel Haze Tracks
Sort by
A Tribe Called Red
Angel Haze
A Tribe Called Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pbpnm.pnglink
A Tribe Called Red
Last played on
New York (King Krule Rework)
Angel Haze
New York (King Krule Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Dirty Gold
Angel Haze
Dirty Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Dirty Gold
Last played on
On The Edge
Angel Haze
On The Edge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
On The Edge
Last played on
New York
Angel Haze
New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv3qq.jpglink
New York
Last played on
Jungle Lady (Remix Part 2) (feat. Angel Haze)
LION BABE
Jungle Lady (Remix Part 2) (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ys6s3.jpglink
Jungle Lady (Remix Part 2) (feat. Angel Haze)
Last played on
Echelon (It's My Way)
Angel Haze
Echelon (It's My Way)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fvzy5.jpglink
Echelon (It's My Way)
Last played on
Hell Could Freeze (Skream Remix) (feat. Angel Haze)
Rudimental
Hell Could Freeze (Skream Remix) (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
Hell Could Freeze (Skream Remix) (feat. Angel Haze)
Last played on
Aprils Fool
Angel Haze
Aprils Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Aprils Fool
Black Synagogue
Angel Haze
Black Synagogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Black Synagogue
Crown
Angel Haze
Crown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Crown
Werkin Girls (Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer)
Angel Haze
Werkin Girls (Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzyy.jpglink
Werkin Girls (Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer)
Last played on
Moonrise Kingdom
Angel Haze
Moonrise Kingdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Moonrise Kingdom
Last played on
Impossible
Angel Haze
Impossible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Impossible
Last played on
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
Kwamie Liv
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
Last played on
I Own It (feat. Angel Haze)
Nacey
I Own It (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
I Own It (feat. Angel Haze)
Last played on
Deep Sea Diver
Angel Haze
Deep Sea Diver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Deep Sea Diver
Last played on
CANDLXS
Angel Haze
CANDLXS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
CANDLXS
Last played on
Drunk In Love (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27 Jan 2014)
Angel Haze
Drunk In Love (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Drunk In Love (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27 Jan 2014)
Performer
Last played on
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
Angel Haze
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Don't Like It (feat. Stormzy)
Last played on
Weapons
Angel Haze
Weapons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Weapons
Performer
Last played on
Sing About Me
Angel Haze
Sing About Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Sing About Me
Last played on
Weapon (feat. Angel Haze)
Bastille
Weapon (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Weapon (feat. Angel Haze)
Performer
Last played on
Battle Cry (feat. Sia)
Angel Haze
Battle Cry (feat. Sia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pkmrp.jpglink
Battle Cry (feat. Sia)
Last played on
Battle Cry
Angel Haze
Battle Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pfmsk.jpglink
Battle Cry
Last played on
Playlists featuring Angel Haze
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T07:47:00
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Angel Haze
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epv2fx
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-01-27T07:47:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qmfff.jpg
27
Jan
2014
Live Lounge: Angel Haze
BBC Broadcasting House
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep58q9/acts/amqnc8
London
2013-10-08T07:47:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jfmym.jpg
8
Oct
2013
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
London
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/az8mxj
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T07:47:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0185y6n.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e82wrz/acts/ap4bj5
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-24T07:47:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0185y6n.jpg
24
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
Angel Haze Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist