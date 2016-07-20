Bill CarrothersBorn 13 July 1964
Bill Carrothers
1964-07-13
Bill Carrothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Carrothers (born 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota) is a jazz pianist and composer based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He has cited Clifford Brown, Shirley Horn, and Oscar Peterson as influences on his development as a musician. Carrothers performs without shoes to better feel the piano pedals, and sits in a chair rather than on a traditional piano bench in order to achieve his preferred seating height.
Bill Carrothers Tracks
Jordan Is A Hard Road To Travel
Bill Carrothers
Jordan Is A Hard Road To Travel
Jordan Is A Hard Road To Travel
Reets and I
Bill Carrothers
Reets and I
Reets and I
