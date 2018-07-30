John SebastianBorn 17 March 1944
John Sebastian
1944-03-17
John Sebastian Biography (Wikipedia)
John Benson Sebastian (born March 17, 1944) is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, harmonicist, and autoharpist, who is best known as a founder of The Lovin' Spoonful, a band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000; for his impromptu appearance at the Woodstock festival in 1969; and for his No. 1 hit in 1976, "Welcome Back".
