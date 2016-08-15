Pietro MascagniBorn 7 December 1863. Died 2 August 1945
Pietro Mascagni Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Antonio Stefano Mascagni (7 December 1863 – 2 August 1945) was an Italian composer most noted for his operas. His 1890 masterpiece Cavalleria Rusticana caused one of the greatest sensations in opera history and single-handedly ushered in the Verismo movement in Italian dramatic music. While it was often held that Mascagni, like Leoncavallo, was a "one-opera man" who could never repeat his first success, L'amico Fritz and Iris have remained in the repertoire in Europe (especially Italy) since their premieres. Mascagni said that at one point, Iris was performed in Italy more often than Cavalleria (cf. Stivender).
Mascagni wrote fifteen operas, an operetta, several orchestral and vocal works, and also songs and piano music. He enjoyed immense success during his lifetime, both as a composer and conductor of his own and other people's music. He created a variety of styles in his operas: a Sicilian passion and warmth of Cavalleria, the exotic flavor of Iris, the idylls of L'amico Fritz and Lodoletta, the Gallic chiaroscuro of Isabeau, the steely, Veristic power of Il piccolo Marat and the over-ripe post-romanticism of the lush Parisina.
Pietro Mascagni (1863-1945)
Intermezzo (L'amico Fritz)
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
William Tell - Overture
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Easter hymn (from Cavalleria rusticana)
Cavalleria Rusticana - Brindisi - Viva Il Vino
Intermezzo sinfonico (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Cavalleria Rusticana
Isabeau; intermezzo
Arias by Mascagni & Rimsky-Korsakov; Polonaise by Tchaikovsky
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo sinfonico
Cavalleria Rusticana (Intermezzo Sinfonico)
L'Amico Fritz: Intermezzo from Act III
'Tartaglia's aria' from Le Mascare
Easter Hymn
Easter Hymn (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Interlude between Acts 3 & 4 (Suite from The Eternal City)
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo sinfonico
Messa di Gloria (Gloria; Gratias)
Cavalleria Rusticana [Intermezzo]
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Aria "Voi lo sapete, O Mamma" from 'Cavalleria Rusticana'
Cavelleria Rusticana - Voi lo sapete, o mamma
Attesa
Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana
Cavalleria Rusticana
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Iris - Un dì ero piccina
