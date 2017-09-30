David James Andrew Taylor, better known his stage name Switch, is an English DJ, songwriter, sound engineer, and record producer. He is best known for his work with M.I.A.. In the fidget house genre, Switch runs his own music label "Dubsided", as well as the label Counterfeet, established in 2006 with fellow producer Sinden. He has released various singles under his own name, and is also well known for remixing and producing for many major artists. He is a former member of the American electronic dancehall group Major Lazer.

Most notably Switch has worked extensively with fellow British artist M.I.A. co-producing tracks on her albums Arular and Kala. For the latter, he travelled to work with M.I.A. in A. R. Rahman's Panchathan Record Inn and AM Studios and other locations such as Kodambakkam, Chennai and Trinidad and Tobago. He says "When you go somewhere like India, and especially Jamaica, it puts you in a different train of thought, outside your usual working conditions. They use music as their voice; they use it for politics, for religion. So, I think for people that are struggling, they can use it to vent frustrations, or to celebrate.”