Milton BananaBorn 23 April 1935. Died 22 May 1999
Milton Banana
1935-04-23
Milton Banana Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Banana (born Antônio de Souza) (23 April 1935 – 22 May 1998) was a bossa nova jazz drummer. A self-taught musician, he is best known for his collaboration with João Gilberto and Stan Getz and for his work with the trio he founded.
Milton Banana Tracks
The Girl from Ipanema
João Gilberto
The Girl from Ipanema
The Girl from Ipanema
O Amor E A Rosa
Milton Banana
O Amor E A Rosa
O Amor E A Rosa
