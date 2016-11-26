The Serendipity Singers60s folk group
The Serendipity Singers
The Serendipity Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Serendipity Singers were a 1960s American folk group, similar to The New Christy Minstrels. Their debut single "Don't Let the Rain Come Down (Crooked Little Man)" was a Top Ten hit and received the group's only Grammy nomination in 1965. The majority of the group's recording sales took place in a two-year period of 1964 and 1965. The group's name was sold in the 1970s resulting in entirely new lineups of group members performing under the name The Serendipity Singers into the early 21st Century.
Beans In My Ears
The Serendipity Singers
Beans In My Ears
Beans In My Ears
Don't Let The Rain Come Down
The Serendipity Singers
Don't Let The Rain Come Down
Don't Let The Rain Come Down
Illusions
The Serendipity Singers
Illusions
Illusions
Love To Love
The Serendipity Singers
Love To Love
Love To Love
