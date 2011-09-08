TV-ResistoriFormed 1996
TV-Resistori
1996
TV-Resistori Biography (Wikipedia)
TV-resistori is an Indie rock band from Turku, Finland.
TV-Resistori Tracks
E.S.O.P.M.J.M.V.M.P.S.O. (Pallo)
E.S.O.P.M.J.M.V.M.P.S.O. (Pallo)
E.S.O.P.M.J.M.V.M.P.S.O. (Pallo)
Ilta Aikaa
Ilta Aikaa
Ilta Aikaa
