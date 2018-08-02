Sebastian KlingerBorn 1977
Sebastian Klinger
1977
Phantasy Quartet, Op 2
Benjamin Britten
Piano Trio in B flat major Op.11 (Gassenhauer)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quintet No. 2 in B flat major Op.87
Felix Mendelssohn
'Could this ill world have been contriv'd' (Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Spiegel im Spiegel for cello
Arvo Pärt
