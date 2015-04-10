Andy Park is a musician, worship leader and author who is associated with Vineyard Music. He was born in 1957 in Los Angeles, California. He studied at UCLA, earning a bachelor of arts.

After serving as an intern pastor in two Southern California Vineyards – West Los Angeles and Santa Barbara - he moved to British Columbia and joined the Langley Vineyard church plant at its inception in 1985. He served on the staff there for four years as an assistant pastor, majoring in worship music ministry.

Park began recording with Vineyard Music in the late 1980s. He has participated on many Vineyard recordings. In 1990, Park released his first solo project, I saw Heaven.[citation needed] In 2006, Park released another solo studio project, Unshakable, through ION Records (ionworship.org).[citation needed]

Park has been to many countries to minister including Redeemed Christian Church of God, Corner Stone Parish, Okota, Lagos, Nigeria.[citation needed]

Park and his wife live in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada and are the parents of eight children.[citation needed] As well is one of the members of Compassionart a charity founded by Martin Smith from Delirious?.[citation needed]