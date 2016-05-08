CoHRussian electronic musician. Born 1968
CoH is the musical alias of Ivan Pavlov (Иван Павлов), a Russian-born musician, sound artist and engineer. He has lived in Sweden since 1995. After moving to Sweden, he adopted the alias CoH which can be read in both the Cyrillic and Latin alphabets. It means sleep or dream in Russian. CoH worked with singer Annie Anxiety, with Cosey Fanni Tutti, with American artist Richard Chartier (under names Chessmachine and Nice Box) as well as with the British band Coil. Together with Peter Christopherson from Coil he launched the band Soisong in 2007.
