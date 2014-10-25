Ken KerseyBorn 3 April 1916. Died 1 April 1983
Ken Kersey
1916-04-03
Ken Kersey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Lyons Kersey (April 3, 1916 – April 1, 1983) was a Canadian jazz pianist who spent most of his life working in the United States.
Ken Kersey Tracks
Gilly
