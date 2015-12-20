Uri GellerBorn 20 December 1946
Uri Geller Biography (Wikipedia)
Uri Geller (Hebrew: אורי גלר; born 20 December 1946) is an Israeli illusionist, magician, television personality, and self-proclaimed psychic. He is known for his trademark television performances of spoon bending and other illusions. Geller uses conjuring tricks to simulate the effects of psychokinesis and telepathy, which Geller consistently denies, claiming his powers are real. Geller's career as an entertainer has spanned more than four decades, with television shows and appearances in many countries.
