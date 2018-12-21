Korla Pandit (September 16, 1921 – October 2, 1998), born John Roland Redd, was a musician, composer, pianist, organist, and television pioneer of national notability. A pathbreaking musical performer in the early days of television, Redd is known for Korla Pandit's Adventures In Music; the show was the first all-music program on television. He also performed live and on radio and made various film appearances, becoming known as the "Godfather of Exotica". Beginning in the late 1940s, Redd claimed to be "Korla Pandit", a French-Indian musician from New Delhi; however, Redd was actually African-American. Redd maintained the Korla Pandit persona—both in public and in private—until the end of his life.