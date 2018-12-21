Korla PanditBorn 16 September 1921. Died 2 October 1998
Korla Pandit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95e63072-834a-4d12-85a0-8b50c880c04e
Korla Pandit Biography (Wikipedia)
Korla Pandit (September 16, 1921 – October 2, 1998), born John Roland Redd, was a musician, composer, pianist, organist, and television pioneer of national notability. A pathbreaking musical performer in the early days of television, Redd is known for Korla Pandit's Adventures In Music; the show was the first all-music program on television. He also performed live and on radio and made various film appearances, becoming known as the "Godfather of Exotica". Beginning in the late 1940s, Redd claimed to be "Korla Pandit", a French-Indian musician from New Delhi; however, Redd was actually African-American. Redd maintained the Korla Pandit persona—both in public and in private—until the end of his life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Korla Pandit Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night
Korla Pandit
O Holy Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
The Breeze & I
Korla Pandit
The Breeze & I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Breeze & I
Last played on
Korla Pandit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist