Trwbz Welsh language band. Formed 2013
Trwbz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01yndgd.jpg
2013
Cwsg ar y Stryd
Paid Aros Am y Glaw
I Estyn Am Y Gwn
Enfys Yn Y Nos
Paid Aros Am Y Glaw
Tyrd Yn Ol
Croesa'r Afon
