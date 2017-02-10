The Killers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Killers are an American rock band formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2001 by members Brandon Flowers (lead vocals, keyboards, bass) and Dave Keuning (lead guitar, backing vocals). Mark Stoermer (bass, rhythm guitar, backing vocals) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums, percussion) completed the current lineup of the band in 2002. The band's name is derived from a logo on the bass drum of a fictitious band portrayed in the music video for the New Order song "Crystal".
The band has released five consecutive chart-topping studio albums: Hot Fuss (2004), Sam's Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012) and Wonderful Wonderful (2017). They have also released a B-sides and rarities compilation, Sawdust (2007); a live album, Live from the Royal Albert Hall (2009); a greatest-hits album, Direct Hits (2013); and a Christmas compilation, Don't Waste Your Wishes (2016).
The Killers are seen as one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, and the most successful act to ever emerge from Nevada. They achieved worldwide success as a live band, performing in over 50 countries and on six continents, headlining venues such as Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium.
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- Prince Harry has been making music with The Killershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059xbfq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059xbfq.jpg2017-07-28T10:12:00.000ZHang on, what?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059x9px
Prince Harry has been making music with The Killers
- The Killershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xw7h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xw7h.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of The Killers' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057x0s9
The Killers
- David Bowie being in the crowd at The Killers inspired Brandon Flowers to grab a glue gun & rhinestones to jazz up his keyboardhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058lnrs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058lnrs.jpg2017-07-13T20:30:00.000ZBrandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. talk pre-show Killers rituals and David Bowie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058ln0r
David Bowie being in the crowd at The Killers inspired Brandon Flowers to grab a glue gun & rhinestones to jazz up his keyboard
- The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qg4sb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qg4sb.jpg2017-01-23T08:58:00.000ZBrandon Flowers on working with U2's producer for their 5th album and a big UK gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qg4vb
The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegas
- Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035d2b0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035d2b0.jpg2015-10-16T10:19:00.000ZBrandon Flowers speaks to Radio 2's about rejoining with the Killers, recording Christmas songs and his disappointment at the reception of his solo album The Desired Effect.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035d2fz
Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'
The Killers Tracks
Sort by
Mr Brightside
Human
When You Were Young
The Man
Read My Mind
All These Things That I've Done
Somebody Told Me
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Killers
T in the Park: 2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Killers
Glastonbury: 2007
Latest The Killers News
The Killers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Franz Ferdinand
-
Franz Ferdinand Interview
-
“We’re going to be baring it all for everyone” – Brandon Flowers
-
"It's a magnificent venue" Franz Ferdinand on Barrowlands
-
The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegas
-
The Vaccines - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'
-
FFS: How To Make A Collaboration Work
-
FFS in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie