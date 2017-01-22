Bartomeu Càrceres
Bartomeu Càrceres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95e18d7a-0466-4976-a8e9-05d7c0932a77
Bartomeu Càrceres Biography (Wikipedia)
Bartomeu Càrceres (fl. 1546) was a Spanish composer, notably of ensaladas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bartomeu Càrceres Tracks
Sort by
Tau garco la durundena
Bartomeu Càrceres
Tau garco la durundena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Tau garco la durundena
Last played on
No La Devemos Dormier
Bartomeu Càrceres
No La Devemos Dormier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
No La Devemos Dormier
Last played on
Soleta so jo aci
Bartomeu Càrceres
Soleta so jo aci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soleta so jo aci
Last played on
Bartomeu Càrceres Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist