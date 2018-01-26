The ImperialsGospel/CCM Group
The Imperials
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95db23d3-9f80-45ae-8c19-94c3c440d4b9
The Imperials Biography (Wikipedia)
The Imperials are an American Christian music group that has been active for over 50 years. Originating as a southern gospel quartet, the innovative group would become pioneers of contemporary Christian music in the 1960s. There have been many changes for the band in membership and musical styles over the years. They would go on to win four Grammys, and be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Imperials Performances & Interviews
The Imperials Tracks
Sort by
Who's Gonna Love Me
The Imperials
Who's Gonna Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Gonna Love Me
Last played on
Who Is Gonna Love Me
The Imperials
Who Is Gonna Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is Gonna Love Me
Last played on
Gonna Fix You Good (Every Time You're Sad)
Little Anthony & The Imperials
Gonna Fix You Good (Every Time You're Sad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqszz.jpglink
Gonna Fix You Good (Every Time You're Sad)
Last played on
Whos Gonna Love Me
Imperials
Whos Gonna Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whos Gonna Love Me
Performer
Last played on
Who Is Going To Love Me
The Imperials
Who Is Going To Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is Going To Love Me
Last played on
Who's Gonna Love Me
Imperials
Who's Gonna Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Gonna Love Me
Performer
Last played on
Whose Gonna Love Me
Imperials
Whose Gonna Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whose Gonna Love Me
Performer
Last played on
The Imperials Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist