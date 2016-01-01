David Henrard (born 13 April 1973), also known by his stage name JD Davis and Dave Davis, is a Belgian musician and started his career in music at the age of 17 when he moved to Antwerp to work at Bonzai Records. His early releases " Transfiguration " around 1995 were under the name Dave Davis and were signed to Bonzai Records. Other early alias's include: Les Sabotages, Phrenetic System and Davis & Santini. He has since performed at clubs and festivals worldwide such as Mayday, Love Parade, Street Parade & Energy (Zurich), Gay Pride (Paris), Francofolies De Spa (Belgium) including a residency at Cherry Moon (Belgium).

Around 2004 saw the release of David Guetta's album entitled Guetta Blaster on which JD Davis co-wrote, co-composed and also sang on singles "The world is mine" and "In love with myself". In 2004 his collaboration with Chab entitled "Closer to me" was released. In 2006 his 2nd album collaboration with David Guetta entitled "Pop Life" was released on which he co-wrote and sang on 3 tracks - "Winner of the game", "Always" and "This is not a love song". The same year (2006) JD Davis received "International artist of the year" award at the Dance music awards in Kiev (Ukraine) for another of his collaborations with David Guetta - "The world is mine" which featured his vocals. Other collaborating artists have included - Antoine Clamaran, Joachim Garraud, Kiko, Sinema, Playgroup (Trevor Jackson) Tocadisco and Junior Jack.