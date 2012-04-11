Lucien Revolucien, also known as Lucien M'B and Papalu, is a French hip-hop artist who was influential in the hip-hop movement in France in the 1990s.

Lucien Revolucien is featured on Afrika Bambaataa's 1989 release "Hip-Hop Against Apartheid"/"L'Unité Africaine". Lucien was also an MC for the late-night live hip-hop sessions with DJ Dee Nasty on Radio Nova from 1988 to 1993.[citation needed] He has been affiliated with the Native Tongues Posse (a group that includes A Tribe Called Quest, Jungle Brothers, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Black Sheep) and to The Beatnuts (he is the only outside producer who made a song for The Beatnuts: "Ya Don't Stop" on their first album, The Beatnuts: Street Level).

A Tribe Called Quest included a song dedicated to Lucien ("Luck of Lucien") on their first LP, "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm." Common also featured a similar song on his album Electric Circus, "Heaven Somewhere".

Lucien moved back to France in 1995, where he works on the hip hop soundtrack of hit TV series Les Lascars.