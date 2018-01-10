Billy Thorpe & The AztecsFormed 1963. Disbanded 1977
Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs
1963
Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs were an Australian pop and rock group dating from the mid-1960s. The group enjoyed success in the mid-1960s, but split in 1967. They re-emerged in the early 1970s to become one of the most popular Australian hard-rock bands of the period. Thorpe died from a heart attack in Sydney on 28 February 2007.
Tracks
Most People I Know Think I'm Crazy
Last played on
