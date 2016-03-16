Jimmy LewisSoul/Blues singer/songwriter/producer. Born 25 November 1937. Died 10 September 2004
Jimmy Lewis
1937-11-25
Jimmy Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
James Eddie Lewis (November 19, 1937 – September 11, 2004) was an American soul singer, songwriter, arranger and producer. He was a member of the Drifters in the 1960s, worked as a songwriter and producer with Ray Charles, and wrote songs for Z. Z. Hill among many others.
Jimmy Lewis Tracks
If It Wasn't For Bad Luck
Ray Charles
If It Wasn't For Bad Luck
If It Wasn't For Bad Luck
That's How Long I'll Be Loving You
Jimmy Lewis
That's How Long I'll Be Loving You
Turn Your Damper Down
Jimmy Lewis
Turn Your Damper Down
Turn Your Damper Down
