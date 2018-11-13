Ture RangströmComposer, 1884–1947. Born 30 November 1884. Died 11 May 1947
Ture Rangström
1884-11-30
Ture Rangström Biography (Wikipedia)
Anders Johan Ture Rangström (30 November 1884 – 11 May 1947) belonged to a new generation of Swedish composers who in the first decade of the 20th century introduced modernism to their compositions. In addition to composing, Rangström was also a musical critic and conductor.
Ture Rangström Tracks
Suite for violin and piano No 1, 'in modo antico'
Suite for violin and piano No 1, 'in modo antico'
Suite for violin and piano No.2 (in Modo barocco)
Suite for violin and piano No.2 (in Modo barocco)
Melodie; The Farewell; Pan
Melodie; The Farewell; Pan
Melodi
Melodi
Partita for Violin and Orchestra
Partita for Violin and Orchestra
Symphony No.1 in C sharp minor - 3rd mvt. Trollruna
Symphony No.1 in C sharp minor - 3rd mvt. Trollruna
Divertimento Elegiaco
Divertimento Elegiaco
Divertimento elegiaco (2nd mvt)
Divertimento elegiaco (2nd mvt)
Sommarnatten [Summer night] for voice and piano
Sommarnatten [Summer night] for voice and piano
