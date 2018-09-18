George Joshua Richard Monbiot ( MON-bee-oh; born 27 January 1963) is a British writer known for his environmental and political activism. He writes a weekly column for The Guardian, and is the author of a number of books, including Captive State: The Corporate Takeover of Britain (2000) and Feral: Searching for Enchantment on the Frontiers of Rewilding (2013). He is the founder of The Land is Ours, a campaign for the right of access to the countryside and its resources in the United Kingdom.