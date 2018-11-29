Johnny MandelAmerican composer and arranger. Born 23 November 1925
Johnny Mandel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95c95dee-0dbc-4d5f-a428-6a465a5b32f3
Johnny Mandel Biography (Wikipedia)
John Alfred Mandel (born November 23, 1925) is a Grammy and Oscar-winning American composer and arranger of popular songs, film music and jazz. Among the musicians he has worked with are Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Diane Schuur and Shirley Horn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Mandel Tracks
Sort by
Livin' Alone
Johnny Mandel
Livin' Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin' Alone
Last played on
Theme From M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless)
Johnny Mandel
Theme From M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M*A*S*H* (Suicide Is Painless)
Johnny Mandel
M*A*S*H* (Suicide Is Painless)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M*A*S*H* (Suicide Is Painless)
Last played on
Point Blank (1967) - Opening Titles
Johnny Mandel
Point Blank (1967) - Opening Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Point Blank (1967) - Opening Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
Johnny Mandel
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
Last played on
The Verdict (1982) - End Title
Johnny Mandel
The Verdict (1982) - End Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Verdict (1982) - End Title
Orchestra
Last played on
Suicide is Painless
Johnny Mandel
Suicide is Painless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gyvh2.jpglink
Suicide is Painless
Last played on
Nightmare Sequence
Johnny Mandel
Nightmare Sequence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Nightmare Sequence
Last played on
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Dexter Gordon, Slide Hampton & Johnny Mandel
The Shadow Of Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Last played on
Harper-Main Theme
Johnny Mandel
Harper-Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harper-Main Theme
Last played on
M*A*S*H March
Johnny Mandel
M*A*S*H March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M*A*S*H March
Last played on
Theme From MASH
Johnny Mandel
Theme From MASH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From MASH
Last played on
Point Blank
Johnny Mandel
Point Blank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Point Blank
Last played on
Johnny Mandel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist