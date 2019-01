John Alfred Mandel (born November 23, 1925) is a Grammy and Oscar-winning American composer and arranger of popular songs, film music and jazz. Among the musicians he has worked with are Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Diane Schuur and Shirley Horn.

