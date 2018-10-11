David Bisbal Ferre (born in Almería, Spain on June 5, 1979) is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained his initial fame as a runner-up on the interactive reality television show Operación Triunfo.

He has since released five studio albums, all of which topped the Spanish Albums Chart, in addition to recording a number of live albums. He has toured throughout Europe and Latin America and is now considered to be a crossover international artist.

As of 2017, David Bisbal has sold more than Six million records in Spain and America, getting 48 platinum albums, 17 gold and two diamond. Corazón Latino and Bulería treasure each one IFPI Platinum Award, official certification for selling over one million copies across Europe.