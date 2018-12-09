BlueboyUK indie group. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Blueboy
1991
Blueboy Biography (Wikipedia)
Blueboy were an indie pop band formed in Reading, Berkshire who were signed to Sarah Records and later Shinkansen Recordings. Core members Keith Girdler and Paul Stewart also recorded as Arabesque and Beaumont.
Blueboy Tracks
Remember Me
Blueboy
Remember Me
Remember Me
Finistere
Blueboy
Finistere
Finistere
Air France
Blueboy
Air France
Air France
Jennifer Yeah!
Blueboy
Jennifer Yeah!
Jennifer Yeah!
