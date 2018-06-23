Trey LorenzBorn 19 January 1969
Trey Lorenz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95c71d6b-2b4d-498f-bd0e-b26e83a2dcfb
Trey Lorenz Biography (Wikipedia)
Trey Lorenz (born Lloyd Lorenz Smith; January 19, 1969) is an American R&B singer-songwriter and record producer. He was born in Florence, South Carolina and is a graduate of Wilson High School. Lorenz is best known for his duet with recording artist Mariah Carey on "I'll Be There," a cover of the 1970 number-one Jackson 5 recording of the same name. The record topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and R&B singles chart a second time in 1992 and earned Lorenz and Carey both a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. They would later perform the song again at the funeral of Michael Jackson on July 7, 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trey Lorenz Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be There
Mariah Carey
I'll Be There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9k.jpglink
I'll Be There
Last played on
Photo of Mary (MAW Basshit Dub)
Trey Lorenz
Photo of Mary (MAW Basshit Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Photo of Mary (MAW Basshit Dub)
Last played on
Photograph of Mary (MAW dub)
Trey Lorenz
Photograph of Mary (MAW dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Photograph of Mary (MAW dub)
Last played on
Trey Lorenz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist