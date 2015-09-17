Jonne ValtonenBorn 23 March 1976
Jonne Valtonen
1976-03-23
Jonne Valtonen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonne Valtonen (born March 23, 1976) is a Finnish composer, arranger and orchestrator. He is renowned for his contributions in the field of demoscene and tracker music, under the name Purple Motion, and with Future Crew.
Jonne Valtonen Tracks
Final Fantasy VII: II - Words Drowned by Fireworks
Nobuo Uematsu
Final Fantasy VII: II - Words Drowned by Fireworks
Final Fantasy VII: II - Words Drowned by Fireworks
